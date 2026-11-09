Conagra Brands to close Macon plant Jan. 15
November 09, 2026
Macon Chronicle Staff
·
Monday, November 9, 2026
Conagra Brands intends to close its Macon plant Jan. 15, 2027, the company said Monday after telling employees.
Conagra spokesperson Christina Gales said in a written statement provided to the Macon Chronicle: "On Nov. 9, we informed employees at our Macon, Missouri, facility that the company intends to close the plant on January 15, 2027."
The statement continued: "The decision follows a careful review of our manufacturing network and reflects our ongoing work to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible while supporting the needs of the business. This decision was not made lightly, and we are grateful for our employees’ contributions and we are committed to treating affected employees fairly and with respect throughout the transition."
The statement did not say how many workers will lose their jobs or what will become of the building.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development said in May 2025 that Conagra would keep 340 jobs and add 26 at the plant as part of a $29.1 million expansion, and called the company Macon County's largest employer. Minutes of the Dec. 18, 2024, Macon City Council meeting said the facility "provides jobs for 416 employees."
The plant at 204 Vine St. supplies ingredients to other Conagra plants for Healthy Choice, Banquet, Marie Callender's, and other frozen meal brands, according to the company's careers website.
"This company's more than 100-year presence in the area is a prime example of how business growth benefits communities," Gov. Mike Kehoe said in the state's May 2025 announcement of the expansion.
Tracy Whitney, director of Macon County Economic Development, said Monday that he had not heard from the company but that an employee confirmed the closing to him.
The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers with 100 or more workers to give 60 days' written notice when a plant closing will cost 50 or more people their jobs at one site. The notice goes to affected workers, the state dislocated worker unit, and the chief elected local official. Missouri has no notice law of its own and relies on the federal act. Jan. 15 is 67 days after Monday's announcement. The state's public list of those notices did not show one from Conagra as of Monday morning.
The 2025 expansion qualified for Missouri Works, a state program that gives companies access to withholding taxes or tax credits for creating and keeping jobs, according to the department.
In December 2024, the City Council approved up to $24 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds for Conagra's equipment project. Under that arrangement, the company receives a 70 percent property tax abatement on the new equipment and improvements and makes an annual payment in lieu of taxes for the other 30 percent, which is divided among local taxing districts, according to the minutes. No city or county money backs the bonds, the minutes said.
At an Aug. 24 special meeting, the council discussed effects on Macon Municipal Utilities' major customers, including Conagra, and members raised concerns about how changes in large customers' use could shift costs to other ratepayers, according to the minutes. Macon voters narrowly approved an $80 million water and sewer bond Nov. 3, 808 to 734, according to unofficial results the Chronicle reported Nov. 4.
Macon County had 4,656 jobs covered by unemployment insurance in March 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As a rough comparison, the plant's workforce figures from 2024 and 2025 would equal about 7 to 9 percent of that total.
Workers facing layoffs can get help through Missouri's Rapid Response program, which holds informational meetings for affected workers and connects them with job centers, hiring events, and unemployment information. Details are at jobs.mo.gov. Missouri Job Centers can be reached at 1-888-728-5627, which rings the nearest center, and the Kirksville Job Center, 2105 E. Normal Ave., is at 660-785-2400. Unemployment claims can be filed online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.
Reaction from city, county, and state officials will be reported as it comes in.
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