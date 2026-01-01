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MACON WEATHER
COVID-19
Columns
Education
Featured
Government
Human Interest
Local News
News
Obituaries
Photo Galleries
Pictorial News
Regional News
Schools
Social
Sports
Weather
Special Pages
Community Resources
Concert at Macon Health Care
People Around the County
Puzzles
Advertiser Billpay
Search
SNAP applicants now must document housing costs, bank balances
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