Rejected of Amendment 5
Missourians overwhelmingly rejected Amendment 5 in the August election, saying no to the tax scheme that would have hit working families to give the wealthy yet another tax cut.
“Missourians saw through the bait-and-switch,” said Amy Blouin, President and CEO of Missouri Budget Project, a nonprofit organization that analyzes state budget and tax issues. “Voters clearly chose to protect our schools and services over a tax cut for the rich.”
Amendment 5 would have required the General Assembly to eliminate the income tax – the source of about six in ten dollars of the state's general revenue – and given lawmakers free rein to increase and greatly expand sales taxes on goods and services. The measure would have increased overall taxes for 80% of Missourians.
“Missourians want thriving communities and strong economies,” continued Blouin. “When we lay the foundation for success through good schools, job training, and support for our kids and older adults, we create the opportunity for all of us to prosper.”
Amendment 5 would have caused a combination of tax increases for most Missourians and harmful cuts to education and other critical state services, damaging our communities and our state’s economic competitiveness.
While applauding the vote, Blouin noted that similar tax schemes have loomed in Missouri for years.
“Eliminating the income tax rigs the system for the wealthy, while hurting working people, families, and communities,” said Blouin. “We’ll continue to work with educators, parents, seniors, and concerned Missourians across the state to build an economy that works for us all.”
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